Facebook builds censorship tool to attain China re-entry -NYT

Nov 22 Facebook Inc has quietly developed
a censorship tool that could persuade China to allow the world's
biggest social media network to re-enter the world's second
largest economy after a seven-year ban, the New York Times
reported on Tuesday.
Facebook developed the software, which suppresses posts
from appearing in people's news feeds in specific geographies,
with the support of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, the
newspaper said, citing unnamed current and former employees. (nyti.ms/2fPxUXQ)
Zuckerberg in March met China's propaganda tsar Liu Yunshan
who said that he hoped Facebook could strengthen exchanges and
improve mutual understanding with China's internet companies,
according to state news agency Xinhua.
"We have long said that we are interested in China, and are
spending time understanding and learning more about the
country," Facebook spokeswoman Arielle Aryah said in an emailed
statement to Reuters.
"However, we have not made any decision on our approach to
China. Our focus right now is on helping Chinese businesses and
developers expand to new markets outside China by using our ad
platform."
Foreign companies in China, especially in media, face
political pressure from a range of regulations. The country's
military newspaper calls the internet the most important front
in an ideological battle against "Western anti-China forces."
China, which has the world's largest population of internet
users, banned the website following the Urumqi riots in July
2009 in an effort to stem the flow of information about ethnic
unrest which left 140 people dead.
Though Facebook has developed the new tool, it does not
intend to suppress the posts itself, NYT said.
Facebook would instead offer the software to enable a third
party to monitor popular stories and topics that gain visibility
as users share them across the network, according to the Times.
The third party partner would have full control to decide
whether those posts should show up in users' feeds.
There is no indication Facebook has offered the software to
the authorities in China, the Times said. It is one of many
ideas Facebook has discussed with respect to entering China and
it may never see the light of day, it added.
Facebook, which has struggled in recent months to combat
allegations that it unfairly removes certain content on its
service, aims to continue to grow in developing nations where it
currently has smaller penetration rates.
