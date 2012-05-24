版本:
Citadel lost $30 mln in Facebook fiasco - source

NEW YORK May 24 Citadel Securities' market-making business lost around $30 million due to Facebook Inc's botched initial public offering on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's U.S. stock exchange, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Citadel's hedge fund was not affected, the source said on Thursday.

