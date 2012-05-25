Citi's ATD lost $20 mln in Facebook IPO-source

BRIEF-Barrick to consolidate Nevada mines, aim to cut costs
* Barrick Gold to unify Cortez and Goldstrike operations in Nevada into single business unit in 2017 -President Kelvin Dushnisky
NEW YORK May 25 Citigroup Inc's Automated Trading Desk (ATD) had trading losses of around $20 million stemming from Facebook Inc's botched initial public offering on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's U.S. exchange, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.
ATD's losses come on top of claims at market makers Knight Capital Group Inc and Citadel Securities of $30 million to $35 million each in losses. UBS AG was the other large market maker involved in the Facebook IPO on May 18.
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
