Citi's ATD lost $20 mln in Facebook IPO-source

NEW YORK May 25 Citigroup Inc's Automated Trading Desk (ATD) had trading losses of around $20 million stemming from Facebook Inc's botched initial public offering on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's U.S. exchange, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

ATD's losses come on top of claims at market makers Knight Capital Group Inc and Citadel Securities of $30 million to $35 million each in losses. UBS AG was the other large market maker involved in the Facebook IPO on May 18.