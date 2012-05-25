版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 26日 星期六 01:54 BJT

Citi's ATD lost $20 mln in Facebook IPO-source

NEW YORK May 25 Citigroup Inc's Automated Trading Desk (ATD) had trading losses of around $20 million stemming from Facebook Inc's botched initial public offering on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's U.S. exchange, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

ATD's losses come on top of claims at market makers Knight Capital Group Inc and Citadel Securities of $30 million to $35 million each in losses. UBS AG was the other large market maker involved in the Facebook IPO on May 18.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐