Senate Banking panel reviewing Facebook IPO issues

WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee is reviewing "issues raised in the news" regarding
Facebook's botched initial public offering, a Democratic
Senate Banking aide said on Wednesday.
The review is not considered a formal investigation at this
point, but entails briefings among the committee staff and
regulators, Facebook and other stakeholders.
The announcement by the committee comes on the heels of
reports by Reuters that an analyst for lead underwriter Morgan
Stanley cut his revenue forecasts for Facebook in the
days before the offering. The IPO also suffered setbacks
following a technology glitch on the Nasdaq exchange.
The aide did not provide details about what issues the
committee planned to explore.