UPDATE 2-Congressional panels reviewing Facebook IPO issues

* Senate Banking panel having briefings with regulators,
Facebook
* House Financial Services also reviewing Facebook matter
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. House and Senate
committees that oversee financial sector matters are planning to
look into the issues surrounding Facebook Inc's initial
public offering, aides to both committees said on Wednesday.
Sean Oblack, a spokesman to the Senate Banking Committee,
said the review will focus on "issues raised in the news" and
that staff will be conducting briefings with "Facebook,
regulators and other stakeholders."
Marisol Garibay, a spokeswoman for the House Financial
Services Committee, said staff there is also receiving briefings
on the issue and "gathering information and facts."
"While no hearings specifically focused on this IPO are
planned at this time, the Committee will have hearings over the
coming weeks where this topic is likely to be raised," she said
in a statement.
The announcements by the committees come on the heels of
reports by Reuters that an analyst for lead underwriter Morgan
Stanley cut his revenue forecasts for Facebook in the
days before the offering.
It is unclear whether Morgan Stanley only told its top
clients about the revised view or spread the word more broadly.
The IPO also suffered setbacks following a technology glitch
on the Nasdaq exchange during Facebook's first day of
trading on Friday. Staff at the Securities and Exchange
Commission are reviewing the incident.
Neither committee aide said what specific issues they are
looking at regarding the Facebook IPO.
In a separate statement, Senate Banking Committee member
Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, called on the SEC to probe whether or
not the banks underwriting Facebook's IPO violated any
securities laws.
"Effective capital markets require transparency and
accountability, not one set of rules for insiders and another
for the rest of us," said Brown, who chairs the Senate Banking
Committee's subcommittee on financial institutions.
"There's a lot that we don't know about this IPO, but a lot
that we do. We know that the SEC must fully investigate and take
appropriate action if it discovers any violations."
On Tuesday, two top U.S. financial market regulators said
they would explore the circumstances surrounding Facebook's IPO.
Richard Ketchum, the head of the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, said regulators plan to review allegations
that Morgan Stanley shared negative news with institutional
investors before Facebook's IPO.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro also said her agency wanted to
explore "issues" surrounding the Facebook IPO as well, but she
did not provide specifics.
Morgan Stanley has said it has complied with all of the
applicable regulations.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts state securities regulators have
issued a subpoena to Morgan Stanley seeking information about
its analyst's discussions with investors about Facebook.