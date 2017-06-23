Facebook launches UK initiative to counter online extremist material

June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK
program to train and fund local organizations to combat
extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to
clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.
Facebook, which outlined new efforts to remove extremist and
terrorism content from its social media platform last week, will
launch the Online Civil Courage Initiative in the UK on Friday,
the company said in a statement.
The new initiative will train non-governmental organizations
to help them monitor and respond to extremist content and create
a dedicated support desk so they can communicate directly with
Facebook, the company said.
"There is no place for hate or violence on Facebook," said
Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer. "We use
technology like AI to find and remove terrorist propaganda, and
we have teams of counterterrorism experts and reviewers around
the world working to keep extremist content off our platform."
The British government has stepped up attacks on Silicon
Valley internet companies for not acting quickly enough to take
down extremist online propaganda and fostering "safe places"
where extremists can breed following a string of attacks in
recent months in London and Manchester.
Facebook, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc
have responded by saying they have made heavy
investments and employed thousands of people to take down hate
speech and violent content over the past two years. Security
analysts say the efforts have dramatically reduced the use of
these platforms for jihadist recruitment efforts, although more
work needs to be done.
Prime Minister Theresa May has sought to enlist British
public opinion to force the U.S. internet players to work more
closely with the government rather than proposing new
legislation or policies to assert greater control over the web.
Earlier this week, May urged fellow European Union leaders
at a meeting in Brussels to join her in putting pressure on tech
companies to 'rid terrorist material from the internet in all
our languages'.
She called for the internet companies to shift from
reactively removing content when they are notified of it,
towards greater use of automatic detection and removal tools -
and ultimately preventing it from appearing on their platforms
in the first place.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Eric Auchard in Berlin and Julia Fioretti in Brussels and
Michael Holden in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)