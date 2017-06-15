UPDATE 1-Pressured in Europe, Facebook details removal of terrorism content

(Adds comments from Dartmouth scientist, Britain's interior
ministry)
By Julia Fioretti
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered
additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a
response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups
using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
Facebook has ramped up use of artificial intelligence such
as image matching and language understanding to identify and
remove content quickly, Monika Bickert, Facebook's director of
global policy management, and Brian Fishman, counter-terrorism
policy manager, explained in a blog post.
The world's largest social media network, with 1.9 billion
users, Facebook has not always been so open about its
operations, and its statement was met with skepticism by some
who have criticized U.S. technology companies for moving slowly.
"We've known that extremist groups have been weaponizing the
internet for years," said Hany Farid, a Dartmouth College
computer scientist who studies ways to stem extremist material
online.
"So why, for years, have they been understaffing their
moderation? Why, for years, have they been behind on
innovation?" Farid asked. He called Facebook's statement a
public relations move in response to European governments.
Britain's interior ministry welcomed Facebook's efforts but
said technology companies needed to go further.
"This includes the use of technical solutions so that
terrorist content can be identified and removed before it is
widely disseminated, and ultimately prevented from being
uploaded in the first place," a ministry spokesman said on
Thursday.
Germany, France and Britain, countries where civilians have
been killed and wounded in bombings and shootings by Islamist
militants in recent years, have pressed Facebook and other
providers of social media such as Google and Twitter to do more
to remove militant content and hate speech.
Government officials have threatened to fine Facebook and
strip the broad legal protections it enjoys against liability
for the content posted by its users.
Facebook uses artificial intelligence for image matching
that allows the company to see if a photo or video being
uploaded matches a known photo or video from groups it has
defined as terrorist, such as Islamic State, Al Qaeda and their
affiliates, the company said in the blog post.
YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft
last year created a common database of digital
fingerprints automatically assigned to videos or photos of
militant content to help each other identify the same content on
their platforms.
Similarly, Facebook now analyses text that has already been
removed for praising or supporting militant organizations to
develop text-based signals for such propaganda.
"More than half the accounts we remove for terrorism are
accounts we find ourselves; that is something that we want to
let our community know so they understand we are really
committed to making Facebook a hostile environment for
terrorists," Bickert said in a telephone interview.
Asked why Facebook was opening up now about policies that it
had long declined to discuss, Bickert said recent attacks were
naturally starting conversations among people about what they
could do to stand up to militancy.
In addition, she said, "We're talking about this because we
are seeing this technology really start to become an important
part of how we try to find this content."
Facebook's blog post on Thursday was the first in a planned
series of announcements to address "hard questions" facing the
company, Elliot Schrage, vice president for public policy and
communications, said in a statement. Other questions, he said,
include: "Is social media good for democracy?"
On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May and French
President Emmanuel Macron launched a joint campaign to go after
"terrorists and criminals" on the internet and to root out
radicalizing material.
"Crucially, our campaign will also include exploring
creating a legal liability for tech companies if they fail to
take the necessary action to remove unacceptable content," May
said at a joint news conference.
Macron's office declined to comment on Facebook's statement
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Additional reporting by David
Ingram in San Francisco, David Milliken in London and Michel
Rose in Paris; Editing by Grant McCool and Dan Grebler)