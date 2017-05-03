版本:
Facebook to add 3,000 workers to monitor live video, other posts

SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc plans to add 3,000 people over the next year to monitor reports of inappropriate material on the social media network such as videos of murders and suicides, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg, the company's co-founder, said in a Facebook post that the workers would be in addition to 4,500 people whom Facebook already has reviewing posts that may violate its terms of service. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
