UPDATE 5-Facebook tries to fix violent video problem with 3,000 new workers

(Adds Zuckerberg comments on new hiring plan)
By David Ingram
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc will
hire 3,000 more people over the next year to speed up the
removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent
acts, in its most dramatic move yet to combat the biggest
threat to its valuable public image.
The hiring spree, announced by Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg on Wednesday, comes after users were shocked by two
video posts in April showing killings in Thailand and the United
States.
The move is an acknowledgement by Facebook that it needs
more than its recent focus on automated software to identify and
remove such material.
Artificial intelligence techniques would take “a period of
years ... to really reach the quality level that we want,”
Zuckerberg told investors after the company's earnings late on
Wednesday.
“Given the importance of this, how quickly live video is
growing, we wanted to make sure that we double down on this and
make sure that we provide as safe of an experience for the
community as we can,” he said.
The problem has become more pressing since the introduction
last year of Facebook Live, a service that allows any of
Facebook's 1.9 billion monthly users to broadcast video, which
has been marred by some violent scenes.
Some violence on Facebook is inevitable given its size,
researchers say, but the company has been attacked for its slow
response.
UK lawmakers this week accused social media companies
including Facebook of doing a "shameful" job removing child
abuse and other potentially illegal material.
In Germany, the company has been under pressure to be
quicker and more accurate in removing illegal hate speech and to
clamp down on so-called fake news.
German lawmakers have threatened fines if the company cannot
remove at least 70 percent of offending posts within 24 hours.
So far, Facebook has avoided political fallout from U.S.
lawmakers or any significant loss of the advertisers it depends
on for revenue. Some in the ad industry have defended Facebook,
citing the difficulty of policing material from its many users.
Police agencies have said Facebook works well with them.
Facebook shares fell slightly on Wednesday, and edged lower
still after the bell, following its quarterly earnings.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Zuckerberg, the company's co-founder, said in a Facebook
post the workers will be in addition to the 4,500 people who
already review posts that may violate its terms of service.
Facebook has 17,000 employees overall, not including
contractors.
Last week, a father in Thailand broadcast himself killing
his daughter on Facebook Live, police said. After more than a
day, and 370,000 views, Facebook removed the video. A video of a
man shooting and killing another in Cleveland last month also
shocked viewers.
Zuckerberg said the company would do better: "We're working
to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right
action sooner - whether that's responding quickly when someone
needs help or taking a post down."
The 3,000 workers will be new positions and will monitor all
Facebook content, not just live videos, the company said. The
company did not say where the jobs would be located, although
Zuckerberg said the team operates around the world.
The world's largest social network has been turning to
artificial intelligence to try to automate the process of
finding pornography, violence and other potentially offensive
material. In March, the company said it planned to use such
technology to help spot users with suicidal tendencies and get
them assistance.
However, Facebook still relies largely on its users to
report problematic material. It receives millions of reports
from users each week, and like other large Silicon Valley
companies, it relies on thousands of human monitors to review
the reports.
"Despite industry claims to the contrary, I don't know of
any computational mechanism that can adequately, accurately, 100
percent do this work in lieu of humans. We're just not there yet
technologically," said Sarah Roberts, a professor of information
studies at UCLA who looks at content monitoring.
The workers who monitor material generally work on contract
in places such as India and the Philippines, and they face
difficult working conditions because of the hours they spend
making quick decisions while sifting through traumatic material,
Roberts said in an interview.
In December, two people who monitored graphic material for
Microsoft Corp's services such as Skype sued the
company, saying it had failed to warn them about the risks to
their mental health. They are seeking compensation for medical
costs, wages lost from disability and other damages.
Microsoft has disputed their claims. The company said in a
statement that it takes seriously the responsibility to remove
and report imagery of child sexual exploitation and abuse, as
well as the health and resilience of employees.
Mental health assistance plans sometimes fall by the wayside
for such workers, and there was a risk that would happen for
Facebook if it tries to find 3,000 new workers quickly, Roberts
said. "To do it at this scale and this magnitude, I question
that," she said.
PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT
Facebook says that every person reviewing its content is
offered psychological support and wellness resources, and that
the company has a support program in place.
When Facebook launched its live service in April 2016,
Zuckerberg spoke about it as a place for "raw and visceral"
communication.
"Because it's live, there is no way it can be curated,"
Zuckerberg told BuzzFeed News in an interview then. "And because
of that it frees people up to be themselves. It's live; it can’t
possibly be perfectly planned out ahead of time."
Since then, at least 50 criminal or violent incidents have
been broadcast over Facebook Live, including assault, murder and
suicide, The Wall Street Journal reported in March.
In January, four African-Americans in Chicago were accused
of attacking an 18-year-old disabled man on Facebook Live while
making anti-white racial taunts. They have pleaded not guilty.
A man in Cleveland, Ohio, last month was accused of shooting
another man on a sidewalk and then uploading a video of the
murder to Facebook, where it remained for about two hours. The
man later fatally shot himself.
Zuckerberg said the company would keep working with
community groups and law enforcement, and that there have been
instances when intervention has helped.
"Just last week, we got a report that someone on Live was
considering suicide," he wrote in his post. "We immediately
reached out to law enforcement, and they were able to prevent
him from hurting himself. In other cases, we weren't so
fortunate."
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and Bill Rigby)