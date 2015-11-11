Facebook says government requests for data rose in first half of 2015

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners appoints Alan Moret as interim CEO of company
* On Jan 18, 2017, board of directors of company appointed Alan Moret as interim chief executive officer of company - SEC filing
Nov 10 Facebook Inc said requests for account data from governments globally jumped 18 percent in the first half of 2015.
Content restricted for violating local law more than doubled to 20,568 pieces during the same period, compared with the second half of 2014, Facebook said in a blog post on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1LayIL2) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)
* On Jan 18, 2017, board of directors of company appointed Alan Moret as interim chief executive officer of company - SEC filing
* On Jan 20 amended and restated its existing credit agreement, dated as of July 16, 2013- SEC filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings - its unit and Bacterin International entered into eighth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing