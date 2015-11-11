版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 12日 星期四 04:05 BJT

Facebook says government requests for data rose in first half of 2015

Nov 10 Facebook Inc said requests for account data from governments globally jumped 18 percent in the first half of 2015.

Content restricted for violating local law more than doubled to 20,568 pieces during the same period, compared with the second half of 2014, Facebook said in a blog post on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1LayIL2) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐