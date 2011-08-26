UPDATE 2-Facebook ending Deals product after four-month test

* Facebook exit may help Groupon, LivingSocial
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 26 Facebook is getting out
of the daily deals business after four months of testing, a
move that may ease some competitive pressure on industry
leaders Groupon and LivingSocial.
"After testing Deals for four months, we've decided to end
our Deals product in the coming weeks," the company said on
Friday in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"We think there is a lot of power in a social approach to
driving people into local businesses," Facebook added in the
statement. "We've learned a lot from our test and we'll
continue to evaluate how to best serve local businesses."
Facebook, the world's largest social network, launched
Facebook Deals in April, bringing competition to daily deals
leader Groupon and rival LivingSocial.
Facebook started making offers in five cities and had a
small sales team arranging deals with local merchants. But the
company also ran offers that were set up by 11 other daily deal
companies, including ReachLocal, Gilt City and Zozi.
Facebook's exit means Groupon has one less major competitor
as it prepares for a $750 million initial public offering later
this year.
"It is surprising that Facebook ended their deals product
after just four months," said Vinicius Vacanti, co-founder of
Yipit.com, which aggregates daily deals and tracks the
industry. "On the other hand, Facebook Deals had been an
underwhelming product and experience."
However, Facebook's decision not to pursue the business may
mean the company thinks the approach lacks merit.
"The Groupon group buying phenomenon is a commodity. There
are no barriers to entry. It's just not going to work because
everybody offers it and therefore the margins go down," said
Jeremiah Owyang, a partner at research firm Altimeter Group.
The end of Facebook Deals is "certainly good" for Groupon
and other daily deal services, Vacanti said.
"I don't believe this means daily deals are not a viable
business," he added. "It more suggests that large media and
tech companies can't just 'turn on' daily deals and expect them
to work. It has to be more thoughtfully integrated into their
existing product."
Facebook stressed on Friday that it is committed to
developing other products, such as Ads, Pages and Sponsored
Stories, which connect local businesses with potential
customers.
The company also is sticking with its Check-in Deals
offering. This lets Facebook users check in at local businesses
and see offers from those merchants.
"Facebook is doing some major re-thinking around local,"
Vacanti said.
