Facebook to build data centre in Denmark

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Facebook plans to build its third data centre outside the United States in Odense, Denmark, the California-based tech company said at a joint press conference with Odense municipality on Thursday.
Facebook bought a 0.5 square kilometre plot of land on the outskirts of Odense in October, but had not disclosed the purpose of the site. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
May 25 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.