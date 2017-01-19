Facebook to build data centre in Denmark

COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Facebook plans to build its third data centre outside the United States in Odense, Denmark, the California-based tech company said at a joint press conference with Odense municipality on Thursday.

Facebook bought a 0.5 square kilometre plot of land on the outskirts of Odense in October, but had not disclosed the purpose of the site. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Susan Fenton)