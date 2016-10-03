Facebook to build data center in Denmark - report

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
COPENHAGEN Oct 3 Facebook is to build its third data centre outside the United States in Denmark to store and manage the social media giant's growing data, such as photos and videos, a Danish news website reported.
The 184,000 square metre facility will be built in Odense, the birthplace of writer Hans Christian Andersen, and will generate around 1,200 jobs to build it, Fyens.dk said.
The California-based company opened a similar data centre in Sweden in 2013 and is currently constructing a centre in Ireland.
($1 = 8.5845 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Louise Heavens)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.