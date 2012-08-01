Facebook platform partnership director says goodbye

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 Facebook Inc's
director of platform partnerships announced he was leaving the
company on Wednesday, the latest high-level departure since the
social networking company's initial public offering in May.
Ethan Beard, who oversaw Facebook's partnerships with the
app-makers and websites that are linked to the world's No. 1
social network, said he was leaving "to start a new venture" in
a posting he published on his profile on Facebook.
Beard's exit comes as Facebook shares reached a new low,
closing Wednesday's regular trading session at $20.88 amid
investor concerns about slowing revenue growth and the imminent
end of the lock-up period that bars insiders from selling
shares.
In June, Facebook Chief Technology Officer Bret Taylor
announced that he would leave the company, and last week Carl
Sjogreen, director of product management, said that he was
moving on. Barry Schnitt, who served as Facebook's director of
public policy, left in June to head communications and public
policy at the fast-growing social networking start-up Pinterest.
Beard, who joined Facebook in 2008 from Google Inc,
worked with game makers and other software firms that developed
apps that can be used on Facebook, as well as with the websites
that integrate Facebook features such as the ubiquitous "like"
button.
"I'm looking forward to taking some time off to recharge and
re-energize before starting a new venture of my own," Beard said
in his farewell posting on Facebook.