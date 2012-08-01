Facebook platform partnership director says goodbye

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 Facebook Inc's director of platform partnerships announced he was leaving the company on Wednesday, the latest high-level departure since the social networking company's initial public offering in May.

Ethan Beard, who oversaw Facebook's partnerships with the app-makers and websites that are linked to the world's No. 1 social network, said he was leaving "to start a new venture" in a posting he published on his profile on Facebook.

Beard's exit comes as Facebook shares reached a new low, closing Wednesday's regular trading session at $20.88 amid investor concerns about slowing revenue growth and the imminent end of the lock-up period that bars insiders from selling shares.

In June, Facebook Chief Technology Officer Bret Taylor announced that he would leave the company, and last week Carl Sjogreen, director of product management, said that he was moving on. Barry Schnitt, who served as Facebook's director of public policy, left in June to head communications and public policy at the fast-growing social networking start-up Pinterest.

Beard, who joined Facebook in 2008 from Google Inc, worked with game makers and other software firms that developed apps that can be used on Facebook, as well as with the websites that integrate Facebook features such as the ubiquitous "like" button.

"I'm looking forward to taking some time off to recharge and re-energize before starting a new venture of my own," Beard said in his farewell posting on Facebook.