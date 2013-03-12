CORRECTED-INSIGHT-On Facebook, app makers face a treacherous path

(Corrects paragraph 43 to show that Ginn is employed by
StumbleUpon instead of a former employee)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 Last spring, the future
for Viddy, a video-sharing Facebook app, seemed as sunny as
Southern California's skies.
Based a block away from Venice Beach, the 30-person startup
impressed prospective investors with skyrocketing user growth
figures and won funding from them at a $370 million valuation.
The tech press hailed it as the "Instagram for video,"
potentially ripe for a billion-dollar-plus buyout. Justin Bieber
wanted to invest - and the pop star eventually did just that.
But this month, the company fired its chief executive, laid
off nearly half of its staff and blamed plummeting user numbers
on something it once believed to be its ticket to success:
Facebook Inc.
"Everyone has known for years that Facebook can be a huge
driver of traffic, but Facebook also frequently changes who gets
traffic," said Brian O'Malley, a Viddy director and a partner at
venture capital firm Battery Ventures, which is an investor in
Viddy. "We certainly didn't anticipate the decline."
Viddy's dramatic reversal of fortune is a common tale among
builders of software and services that rode the No. 1 social
network to viral stardom, only to plummet when Facebook made one
of its frequent changes in the way third-party apps can
communicate with and solicit customers.
Investors and entrepreneurs say that the unpredictable way
that Facebook cuts off apps or suppresses their presence has
made them increasingly wary of building companies that rely on
Facebook. Some believe Facebook could eventually attract
regulatory scrutiny because of its ability to make or break
companies that rely on its billion-strong base of users.
Douglas Purdy, Facebook's director of developer products,
said the company boosts traffic to apps that prove to be popular
and takes it away from those that overwhelm people with
notifications or are otherwise abusive or unpopular. In the past
year and a half, Facebook has cut down spam complaints by 90
percent, he said.
"We don't want to be in the business of king-making," Purdy
said. "In the end, users decide what they care about, and they
have control over it. If you're a great developer and you're
good at sharing really good content, you're going to get
traffic."
He declined to comment on relationships with individual
developers.
Developers sympathetic to Facebook say that the company has
rightly prioritized its users, who could abandon the network if
they feel overwhelmed by solicitations from apps.
"Facebook thinks first and foremost about the user," said
Riccardo Zacconi, the chief executive of game maker King.com.
"For companies that were relying 100 percent on virality,
there's been a negative impact, but it's been a better user
experience."
Viral growth occurs when current users recruit other users,
by inviting them to join, touting the content or sharing an
application.
It is not clear if Viddy and other firms that have partly
blamed Facebook for declining fortunes would have run into
difficulties eventually anyway as, for example, rivals came out
with new products.
HOT STARTUPS
But as consumers spend increasing time on mobile devices,
disaffected developers could choose to focus on marketing their
apps directly to Apple Inc's App Store and Google Inc's
Play market - two platforms that compete with Facebook.
"Facebook is in a platform battle that they're losing right
now," said Nabeel Hyatt, a partner at Spark Capital, a venture
capital firm that has backed rival social media companies like
Twitter and Tumblr. "When we have startup companies coming in
and presenting about where they're going to get users, most of
those conversations are about [Apple's] iOS and then Android,
and then maybe Facebook."
For hot startups, the Facebook platform used to be "the
cocktail party you had to be at," Hyatt added. "It's becoming
just another cocktail party."
For years, startups like Viddy and news apps like The
Washington Post Social Reader used automated messages or posts
on its users' Facebook pages to lure other users to install its
app. But that put them at the mercy of "EdgeRank," the opaque
and closely guarded algorithm that Facebook constantly tweaks to
control whether an app's posts are broadly exposed to users.
In financial disclosures, Facebook has warned investors that
a fundamental challenge in its business model is finding the
balance between the "frequency, prominence and size of ads and
other commercial content we display" with its user experience.
While Facebook is under intense pressure from Wall Street to
turn its massive audience into growth in advertising revenue, a
lot of the changes that rattle firms like Viddy seem to be more
related to Facebook's attempts to retain users.
Viddy's implosion has been spectacular - it fell from 35
million monthly users at its peak last year to half a million
recently, according to Appdata.com, a tracking service.
But the collapse is not unique. Branchout, a business
networking service built on top of Facebook, raised $25 million
last April from A-list backers including Accel Partners. But now
it languishes with just 100,000 monthly users on Facebook, down
from a high of 39 million, after Facebook limited the automatic
notifications that Branchout used to attract users.
The poster child for fallen Facebook stars has been Zynga
Inc, the game publisher that shot to popularity, and a
lucrative IPO, with viral Facebook games like FarmVille that
distributed a deluge of notifications about virtual farm animals
before Facebook clamped down.
Zynga, whose shares are trading two-thirds below its IPO
price, has since announced that it would loosen its ties with
Facebook and develop its own network for gamers. Zynga declined
to comment for this article.
PUSH-AND-PULL
The fate of Facebook apps have drawn attention to the
perennial push-and-pull between large technology companies and
smaller developers. Like tech industry heavyweights before it,
Facebook recognizes it can expand its market power and offer new
features by fostering a thriving ecosystem. But those
relationships have historically been fraught.
In the 1990s, the Windows operating system rose to dominate
personal computing, but its maker Microsoft Corp was
accused of favoring its own browser and word processor over its
competitors' offerings like Netscape and WordPerfect. A U.S.
judge subsequently ruled that the software giant had abused its
monopoly power, but Microsoft immediately appealed and
ultimately reached a settlement with the Department of Justice.
Similarly, Apple Inc's iPhone dominated smartphone sales 15
years later with the help of third-party apps - but it, too, has
periodically attracted attention from the Federal Trade
Commission over whom and what it lets into its App Store and
iTunes platforms. Recently, Twitter has also clashed with some
third-party developers.
Facebook first opened its programming interfaces to outside
developers in 2007. The company later rolled out log-in
credentials for third-party sites and then the powerful "Open
Graph" protocol, which gives apps developers access to troves of
data.
The company said it expects developers to contribute
interesting content - rather than game the system for growth.
"Facebook is a story-telling device," said Purdy, the
Facebook executive. "Driving millions and millions of installs
is not why we built it."
"There are always going to be players who, for whatever
reason, aren't seeing what they want or feel disenfranchised,"
he added. "But when we look at the totality of the ecosystem,
it's never been stronger."
And current and former Facebook employees argue that the
company has sought to communicate to its developers that they
shouldn't be over-reliant on Facebook.
In Zynga's early years, for example, Facebook employees
advised Zynga CEO Mark Pincus on renaming Zynga's highly
successful "Texas Hold'em" poker game on Facebook to "Zynga
Poker," in order to strengthen Zynga as an independent brand and
differentiate it from competing gaming companies, people close
to the situation said.
COMPETITIVE PRACTICES
But there are signs that Facebook may not be as
collaborative as it once was.
In January, Tom Katis, the chief executive of Voxer, a
voice-messaging app that has raised $30 million from
Institutional Venture Partners and Intel Capital, received an
email from Facebook representatives requesting a phone call.
Facebook told Katis that it intended to cut off Voxer, which had
used Facebook's log-in credentials for over a year, from
accessing Facebook's friends data because it did not share its
own data with Facebook - and because Voxer replicated
communications features that Facebook wanted to build itself.
Katis has brushed off the incident, saying he is confident
Voxer will continue to grow swiftly independent of Facebook.
"We were flattered that Facebook called us a competitor,"
Katis said. "It's their platform. They can do whatever they
want. But it's just another cautionary tale."
Later that month, Facebook blocked Yandex, the Russian
search engine, from crawling through its network. Facebook said
that those companies took advantage of its network without
sharing any information back.
Facebook's Purdy denied the company is being less
collaborative, saying it is seeking to have "nuanced and mature"
discussions with developers when conflicts arise.
Although there are no indications that the Federal Trade
Commission, which has wrestled with Facebook over privacy
issues, has looked into its competitive practices, experts
broadly say that this is all but assured as Facebook continues
to grow.
"One of the issues that Facebook faces that is also true for
Google is that it supports so many developers," said David S.
Evans, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School who
has advised Google and Microsoft on antitrust matters. "Just by
the law of large numbers, you're going to get complaints. That's
a real vulnerability for the big Internet platforms."
For now, developers say they are frustrated mostly because
they cannot anticipate the vagaries of Facebook's EdgeRank. Last
week, Facebook took the rare step of publicly denying comments
by a New York Times writer who opined that the social network
might be artificially suppressing user posts as a way to
encourage people to pay to disseminate their posts.
"You have the combination of few tools available to build
your business and no clear lines of communication," said the
founder of a startup who spoke anonymously because his company
still depends on Facebook for its traffic. "Is it worth it for
founders today to quit your job, raise a bunch of money, hire a
bunch of people, only to get to a point where it's really hard
to get viral?"
REAL BUSINESS MODEL
But even if it left some companies in ruins, app makers who
take the long view concede that Facebook's crackdown had an
unintended benefit: It helped deflate a social media bubble
propped up by unsustainable startups.
"You need a real business model now," said Aaron Ginn, an
expert in Web traffic development who works for StumbleUpon, a
website discovery app. "You can't rely on viral growth."
Branchout Chief Executive Rick Marini said his company was
in the midst of improving its own offering.
"Facebook made several changes to the viral channels and app
developers needed to react," Marini said. "For Branchout, the
silver lining is that we're focusing more on our product
development instead of viral user acquisition."
Meanwhile, a much leaner Viddy consolidated operations under
co-founder J.J. Aguhob and released a new version of its iPhone
app.
O'Malley, the Viddy investor, said in hindsight, the boom in
traffic from Facebook - and the stratospheric investor
expectations that followed - set the company on the wrong track.
"With the Facebook traffic and with the larger round, did we
lose focus on what was important? Yes," O'Malley said. "If you
can get traffic from Facebook, great. But don't bank on it."
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Edwin Chan, Jonathan
