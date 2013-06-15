版本:
Facebook got 9,000-10,000 government data requests in second half 2012

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 Facebook Inc received between 9,000 and 10,000 requests for user data from various U.S. government entities in 2012's second half, involving 18,000 to 19,000 of its users' accounts, the worlds largest social network said in a Friday blogpost.

The company said it released the information after reaching a deal about disclosures with U.S. national security authorities.
