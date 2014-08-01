UPDATE 2-Facebook restores service after outage in many countries

(Adds Facebook comment that service restored, source comments
on cause of outage)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 Facebook Inc said
service to the world's largest online social network was fully
restored on Friday, following a widespread outage that affected
users in multiple countries.
"Earlier this morning, some people had trouble accessing
Facebook for a short time. We quickly investigated and have
fully restored service for everyone. We're sorry for the
inconvenience," Facebook said in an emailed statement.
Facebook, which has 1.32 billion monthly users, is still
investigating the incident, but all signs suggest a "technical"
failure rather than any suspicious activity, said a person
familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because the
probe is private.
Some visitors to the site on Friday were greeted with a
message that read "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on
getting this fixed as soon as we can."
It was not immediately clear how widespread the disruption
was, though Reuters was aware of users having trouble accessing
the site in the United States, Chile and India.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andrew Hay and
Richard Chang)