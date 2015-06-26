Facebook staff diversity little changed over past year

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 26
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Facebook Inc
released new diversity data Friday that showed the number of
women and minorities has remained little changed over the past
year.
The number of women increased only 1 percentage point, from
31 percent to 32 percent. The number of black people, Hispanics
and people of two or more races remained unchanged at 2 percent,
4 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
Diversity among the social network's tech workers was far
less even, with 84 percent men and 16 percent women. Among
non-tech workers, 48 percent are men and 52 percent women.
Facebook's senior leadership is still overwhelmingly white
and male. Women comprise only 23 percent of the senior
leadership while men comprise 77 percent, unchanged from last
year.
More Asian people made up senior leadership with 21 percent
this year, compared to 19 percent last year, but the number of
senior-level Hispanics decreased from 4 percent to 3 percent.
In a blog post, Facebook listed several initiatives to
increase its diversity. They included a Facebook University
training program, which invites college freshmen from
underrepresented groups to spend a summer working alongside
Facebook mentors, and a training course geared toward
conversations about stereotypes and bias.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)