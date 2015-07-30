UPDATE 1-Facebook says drone ready for real-world testing later this year

(Adds quotes, details about drone program)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
MENLO PARK, Calif., July 30 Facebook Inc
announced on Thursday it has completed building its first
full-scale drone, which has the wingspan of a Boeing 737 and
will provide Internet access to the most remote parts of the
world.
The company said it will test it in the United States later
this year.
The plane will weigh about 880 pounds (400 kg), said Yael
Maguire, the company's engineering director of connectivity. It
will hover between 60,000 feet and 90,000 feet (20 and 30 km),
above the altitude of commercial airplanes, so that it is not
affected by problematic weather.
"Our mission is to connect everybody in the world," said Jay
Parikh, vice president of engineering. "This is going to be a
great opportunity for us to motivate the industry to move faster
on this technology."
The drone, which was built in 14 months, is able to fly in
the air for 90 days at a time, Maguire said. Helium balloons
will be attached to the plane and float it up into the air. The
drones have a wingspan of 42 meters (46 yards).
Because the planes must constantly move to stay aloft, they
will circle a three-km (two-mile) radius, Parikh said. During
the day, they will float up to 90,000 feet (30 km) and at night
will drift down to 60,000 feet (20 km) to conserve energy.
The drones are part of a program called Aquila, which is
geared toward the 10 percent of the population that does not
have any Internet access, executives said.
Separately, Facebook a year ago launched Internet.org, an
initiative to provide Internet access to the two-thirds of the
world that do not have a reliable connection.
Parikh said Facebook is not planning to sell the drones but
will use them to expand Internet access.
Although Facebook does not immediately face policy or legal
hurdles in testing its drone in the United States, Maguire said,
it is the first company to fly at such altitudes. It has a team
working with policymakers to help set guidelines.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale
and Jonathan Oatis)