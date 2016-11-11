Facebook to stop ethnicity-based targeting for some ads

Nov 11 Facebook Inc said on Friday it
would stop advertisers from using its ethnicity-based
ad-targeting feature on some ads, following criticism that
advertisers could misuse the tool.
The feature, intended to help advertisers reach ethnic
groups with relevant ads, has come under fire from politicians
and civil rights leaders for allowing advertisers to exclude
users from seeing ads based on their race.
Facebook will disable use of the tool, called "Ethnic
Affinities", for ads that offer housing, employment and the
extension of credit - areas where certain ethnicities have
historically faced discrimination, the social network said in a
blog post. (bit.ly/2eZ8Eey)
"There are many non-discriminatory uses of our ethnic
affinity solution in these areas, but we have decided that we
can best guard against discrimination by suspending these types
of ads," Erin Egan, Facebook's chief privacy officer, wrote.
Facebook's advertising policy will now require a commitment
from advertisers that they will not engage in discriminatory
advertising on its platform, the company said.
ProPublica, a non-profit news organization, reported last
month that Facebook lets advertisers exclude users by race,
possibly violating federal housing and civil rights laws. (bit.ly/2fDxLVc)
Facebook said it would also provide material to educate
advertisers about advertising related to housing, employment and
credit.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)