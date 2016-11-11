UPDATE 1-Facebook to stop ethnicity-based targeting for some ads

(Rewrites, adds Facebook CEO comments)
Nov 11 Facebook Inc said on Friday it
would no longer allow certain advertisers to exclude racial or
ethnic groups when placing ads on its service, following
criticism that the practice was discriminatory.
The move comes amid growing scrutiny of how the world's
largest online social media network's policies and algorithms
shape what content appears in a user's news feed.
The unexpected victory of Donald Trump in the U.S.
presidential election this week has prompted questions over how
much voters were swayed by inaccurate or misleading news items
shared on Facebook, mostly in favor of Trump.
Facebook will disable use of the advertising tool, called
'ethnic affinities,' for ads that offer housing, employment and
the extension of credit; areas where certain groups have
historically faced discrimination, Facebook said in a blog post.
"There are many non-discriminatory uses of our ethnic
affinity solution in these areas, but we have decided that we
can best guard against discrimination by suspending these types
of ads," Erin Egan, Facebook's chief privacy officer, wrote. (bit.ly/2eZ8Eey)
Facebook collects vast amounts of data on its users,
including photographs, allowing it to demographically categorize
them in ways that allow advertisers to precisely target content
to those they want to reach.
The company said it will now use tools that automatically
detect and disable ads offering housing, employment or credit
that rely on ethnic affinity marketing, Egan said. It will also
update its policies to more explicitly require advertisers to
not engage in discriminatory advertising.
The changes come two weeks after ProPublica, a non-profit
investigative news organization, published an article showing
how Facebook allowed advertisers to exclude groups on the basis
of ethnic affinities, a practice it said may violate federal
housing and civil rights laws passed in the 1960s.
A group of Facebook users filed a lawsuit against the
company after the ProPublica report, claiming such ad targeting
violated the Fair Housing Act and Civil Rights Act.
Facebook has attracted criticism in recent months for how it
polices several forms of content for its 1.8 billion users,
including extremist propaganda, nudity and misleading or
inaccurate political articles, which have become known as 'fake
news.'
The company has been accused by some reporters, political
observers and some in Silicon Valley of helping Trump win
Tuesday's election by doing little to limit the spread of such
items, many from dubious websites, on its service.
On Thursday, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg
rejected those claims.
I think the idea that fake news on Facebook, (which is) a
very small amount of the content, influenced the election in any
way, is a pretty crazy idea," he said at a technology conference
in California.
