E*Trade CFO: E*Trade Facebook losses under $1 million

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK May 24 E*Trade Financial Corp.'s market making operation realized losses of "well under a million dollars," af ter the Nasdaq trading de but of social media giant Facebook, the company's CFO said on Thursday.
A technical glitch delayed Facebook's market debut by half an hour on Friday and many client orders were delayed subsequently, costing some investors and traders big losses as the stock price dropped after an initial gain. [ID: nL1E8GMERV]
"As a result of well-publicized issues relating to the trading of Facebook's stock in the secondary market last Friday, we estimate E*TRADE's market making operation realized losses of well under a million dollars," Matt Audette, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.