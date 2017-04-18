UPDATE 3-Inspired by Pokemon Go, Facebook pushes augmented reality

(Rewrites with focus on augmented reality)
By David Ingram
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc
is trying to seize on the technology known as augmented reality,
a mix of the real and digital worlds best known from the hit
smartphone game Pokemon Go, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said
on Tuesday.
Speaking at F8, the company's annual conference for software
developers, Zuckerberg said Facebook was an obvious hub for
businesses to reach people and experiment with augmented
reality, although he did not suggest the company was planning to
make similar games itself.
Pokemon Go, jointly developed by Nintendo Co and
Niantic Inc, has generated masses of followers around the world
as players use their phones to capture animated characters that
appear in real locations.
Other uses of augmented reality have included the ability to
hang out with a hologram of "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm or assemble
a virtual human brain, all on mobile devices.
A recent push by Facebook to add camera features to its
suite of smartphone apps will help the company popularize
similar features, Zuckerberg said.
"Even if we were a little slow to add cameras to all our
apps, I'm confident that now we're going to push this augmented
reality platform forward," he said.
For a company that began as a way for college students to
see pictures of each other, Facebook's move toward augmented
reality represents another step in its long evolution. It also
raises the stakes for its competition with rival Snap Inc
, the maker of Snapchat that describes itself as a
camera company.
Zuckerberg said people could use the technology to leave a
virtual note for a friend at a bar, or to find virtual street
art on a wall that in real life is blank.
"This isn't just about finding a Pokemon in a one-block
radius," he said.
Eventually, he said, people would use augmented reality on
eyewear, although he did not give any details about possible
Facebook hardware.
In 2014, Facebook acquired its Oculus virtual reality
goggles unit for $2 billion, although that division is a long
way from making a mass-market product or contributing
significantly to the company's earnings.
As part of his conference address, Zuckerberg addressed
shortcomings on another major project, Facebook's push into
video. He said the service needed to do more to prevent the
spread of violent videos, such as one on Sunday of a fatal
shooting in Cleveland that was visible on the site for two
hours.
