Facebook gives peek inside unit studying brain-to-text technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19 Facebook Inc
on Wednesday pulled aside the curtain on a secretive unit headed
by a former chief of the Pentagon's research arm, disclosing
that the social media company is studying ways for people to
communicate by thought and touch.
Facebook launched the research shop, called Building 8, last
year to conduct long-term work that might lead to hardware
products. In charge of the unit is Regina Dugan, who led a
similar group at Alphabet Inc's Google and was
previously director of the U.S. Defense Department's Defense
Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.
Dugan told software developers at Facebook's annual F8
conference that the company was modeling Building 8 after DARPA,
a government office founded in the 1950s that gave the world the
internet and the miniaturized GPS receivers used in consumer
devices.
Any hardware rollouts are years away, Dugan said in a
speech. Potential products could, if successful, be a way for
Facebook to diversify beyond its heavy reliance on advertising
revenue.
One example of Building 8's work so far, Dugan said, was an
attempt to improve technology that allows people to type words
using their minds.
"It sounds impossible, but it's closer than you may
realize," Dugan said.
Using brain implants, people can already type eight words a
minute, she said. Facebook's goal, working with researchers at
several U.S. universities, is to make the system non-invasive,
as well as fast enough so that people can type 100 words a
minute just by thinking.
Possible uses include helping disabled people and "the
ability to text your friend without taking out your phone," she
said.
Another Building 8 project, she said, was trying to advance
the ability to communicate through touch only, an idea with
roots in Braille, a writing system for the blind and visually
impaired.
A video played at the conference showed two Facebook
employees talking to each other through touch. As one employee,
Frances, wore an electronic device on her arm, the other,
Freddy, used a computer program to send pressure changes to her
arm.
"If you ask Frances what she feels," Dugan said, "she'll
tell you that she has learned to feel the acoustic shape of a
word on her arm."
In December, Facebook signed a deal with 17 universities
including Harvard and Princeton to allow swifter collaboration
on projects with Dugan's team.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Peter Cooney)