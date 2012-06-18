版本:
Facebook buys facial-recognition startup

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 Facebook Inc has struck a deal to acquire Face.com, whose facial-recognition technology has been in use on the social network.

Neither Facebook nor Face.com disclosed details of the deal, which was announced in separate blogposts.

Facebook's shares rose more than 5 percent to $31.57 in early trading on Monday.

