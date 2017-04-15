Facebook shareholders propose reports on 'fake news', pay equality

April 14 Shareholders have proposed that
Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy
and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social
media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself,
according to a proxy filing made on Friday.
The proposal, which said Facebook had provided "a financial
mechanism supporting fabricated content" on the internet,
suggests the company review the issue broadly, including the
extent to which it blocks fake posts, how its strategies impact
free speech and how it evaluates claims in posts.
"Facebook is highly vulnerable, as fake news promoters are
spamming their way to visibility for fake news through
strategically gaming Facebook’s algorithms and publishing
platform," the proposal states.
"In light of the societal crisis generated by the explosion
of fake news and related hate speech, failure to effectively
manage this issue creates public policy risk," it said.
The issue of fake news came to prominence during the U.S.
presidential election last year, when many inaccurate posts were
widely shared on Facebook and other social media services.
Facebook has said it is tackling the problem.
It already has a program in France to use outside
fact-checkers to combat fake news in users' feeds and suspended
30,000 accounts in France on Thursday, ahead of the country's
presidential election.
Separately, shareholders also proposed a gender pay equality
report be prepared by December.
The proposal recommends the company disclose the percentage
pay gap between male and female employees across race and
ethnicity, policies taken to address the gap, the methodology
used to take those measures, and targets that could be set to
reduce the gap.
Facebook's board of directors have recommended a vote
against both proposals.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill
Rigby)