Facebook takes on LinkedIn with new job opening features

Nov 7 Facebook Inc said on Monday, it was
testing a feature that would let page administrators create job
postings and receive applications from candidates, a move that
could pressure LinkedIn Corp's recruiting business.
"Based on behavior we've seen on Facebook, where many small
businesses post about their job openings on their Page, we're
running a test for Page admins to create job postings and
receive applications from candidates," a company spokesman told
Reuters.
LinkedIn makes most of its revenue from job hunters and
recruiters who pay a monthly fee to post resumes and connect
with people on what's often known as the social network for
business.
Technology news website TechCrunch first reported the news
on Monday. (tcrn.ch/2fwHLSB)
With Facebook's jobs features, companies could drive more
traffic to their Facebook pages while allowing them to pay the
social network to get their job openings in front of more
candidates, TechCrunch said.
In October, Facebook launched Marketplace to allow people to
buy and sell items locally as the social media network tries new
ways to keep its users engaged.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)