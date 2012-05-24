Fidelity works to calm customers' Facebook concern

BOSTON May 24 Nearly a week after the initial public offering of Facebook Inc, Fidelity Investments signaled it is still dealing with customer confusion over whether they actually own shares in the social media company.

Fidelity, a mutual fund company that also runs a large brokerage, issued a special notice to customers who submitted orders to buy Facebook shares on Friday, saying they may have experienced delays in status updates.

"We realize that some customers still have questions about how these delays may have affected their trading activity," Fidelity said in the notice to customers. "We understand that Nasdaq is working with federal regulators to determine what, if any, accommodation might be made. However, customers should assume that any shares of Facebook stock currently credited to their accounts are owned by them and available for trading."