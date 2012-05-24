UPDATE 1-Fidelity mollifies customers' Facebook concerns

BOSTON May 24 Nearly a week after Facebook Inc's initial public offering, Fidelity Investments said it was still dealing with customer confusion over whether they owned stock in the social media company.

Fidelity, a mutual fund company that also runs a large brokerage, issued a special notice to customers who submitted orders to buy Facebook shares on Friday, saying they may have experienced delays in status updates.

"We realize that some customers still have questions about how these delays may have affected their trading activity," Fidelity said in the notice.

"We understand that Nasdaq is working with federal regulators to determine what, if any, accommodation might be made. However, customers should assume that any shares of Facebook stock currently credited to their accounts are owned by them and available for trading."

Facebook's IPO last Friday did not go as planned as its sky-high valuation, combined with trading glitches, left the stock languishing below its offering price.

Fidelity said Facebook order glitches were an industry-wide issue that affected many different broker-dealers.

"We will continue to work with the industry to get NASDAQ to come to a resolution that addresses the concerns of our customers," Fidelity said in the notice.

Fidelity was not immediately available to comment on the extent of customer issues related to the Facebook IPO.

Boston-based Fidelity has 18.3 million brokerage accounts and reported nearly 396,000 average daily commissionable trades in the first quarter. Most of that activity centered on personal investing.