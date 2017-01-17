版本:
Facebook to open scheme for start-up firms at Paris's "Station F" site

PARIS Jan 17 U.S. social media and technology group Facebook said on Tuesday it would set up a scheme to help start-up companies at Paris' Station F site.

The plan was unveiled during a visit to Paris by Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Sandberg's visit to Paris comes as the company tries to head off tougher regulation by Germany to stop it being used as a platform to spread fake news. Leading Facebook managers say they are doing more to combat fake news items and hate speech.

Sandberg declined to comment on the fake news issue during a news conference in Paris.

