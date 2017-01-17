UPDATE 1-Facebook bets on Paris with start-up incubator

(Recasts, adds details, quotes, background)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS Jan 17 Facebook gave the French
tech scene a vote of confidence on Tuesday by picking Paris as
the location for its first start-ups incubator, a boost for the
city as European capitals compete to attract firms post-Brexit.
The U.S. social media group said it would set up the scheme
at the Station F site on the Left Bank - an ambitious project
backed by French billionaire Xavier Niel and set to become the
world's largest start-up campus when it opens in April.
"Paris has always been a city of new ideas where people come
together to break new ground, to do new things," Facebook's
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told reporters at the
vast, listed former railway depot still under renovation.
The 34,000-square metre site, a stone's throw away from the
river Seine, plans to house 1,000 start-ups under its 1920s
glass arcades, as well as 3-D printing labs and bars and
restaurants open 24 hours a day.
Niel, who founded France's Iliad telecom company,
invested 250 million euros ($268 million) in the project and
expects to break even within three years.
Facebook's own project, dubbed a "startup garage", will
provide 80 desk and working spaces for up to 15 start-ups
working on data mining, which will be coached by Facebook
specialists for periods of six months.
It is Facebook's second major investment in Paris after it
opened its only European artificial intelligence research lab in
the city in 2015.
A vibrant French technology scene - with emerging global
champions such as BlaBlaCar and Sigfox - is one of the ruling
Socialist government's rare success stories on the economic
front.
A generous research and development tax credit, an active
public investment bank and a large pool of engineers have helped
boost the French tech sector, keeping Paris hot on the heels of
other major European tech hubs such as London and Berlin.
French start-ups, however, have so far struggled to reach a
critical size or remain independent.
Some such as online advertising firm Criteo have
decided to list in the United States while others were snapped
up by large multinationals, connected objects maker Withings's
acquisition by Nokia being the latest example.
($1 = 0.9348 euros)
(Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Susan
Fenton)