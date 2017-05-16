Facebook fined 150,000 euros by French data watchdog

REFILE-UPDATE 1-S.Korea stocks may see outflow of up to 4.3 trln won after MSCI includes China -official
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
PARIS May 16 Facebook has been fined 150,000 euros ($165,645) by France's CNIL data watchdog for failure to prevent its users' data from being accessed by advertisers.
CNIL said its fine - which was imposed on both Facebook Inc and Facebook Ireland - was part of a wider European probe also being carried out in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany into some of Facebook's practices.
The 150,000 euros fine is small in the context of the company which has quarterly revenue of about $8 billion and a stock market capitalisation which stands at around $435 billion.
BENGALURU, June 21 Gold inched up on Wednesday after hitting its lowest in five weeks in the previous session, buoyed as equities fell. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,245.30 per ounce by 0038 GMT, after dropping as far as $1,241 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery climbed 0.2 percent to $1,246.3 an ounce. * A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows put Asian investors on edge on
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares