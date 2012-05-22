UPDATE 1-Massachusetts subpoenas Morgan Stanley for Facebook

UPDATE 2-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK May 22 Massachusetts Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin issued a subpoena to Morgan Stanley over an analyst's discussions with investors on Facebook
"The Securities Division has put out a subpoena to Morgan Stanley in connection with the analyst's discussion with certain institutional investors about the revenue prospects for Facebook," a spokesman for Galvin's office said on Tuesday.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman did not immediately return an e-mail requesting comment.
The much anticipated social media site's initial public offering has been steeped in controversy since it started trading on Friday. By Tuesday's close, shares were down more than 18 percent, to end at $31.
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Verizon board declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase plan
* Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lmHXaT) Further company coverage: