German high court rules Facebook "Friend Finder" is unlawful

FRANKFURT Jan 14 Germany's highest court has
declared unlawful a feature that encourages Facebook users to
market the social media network to their contacts, confirming
the rulings of two lower courts.
A panel of the Federal Court of Justice ruled that
Facebook's "friend finder" promotional feature constituted
advertising harassment in a case that was filed in 2010 by the
Federation of German Consumer Organisations (VZBV).
The Facebook feature invites users to grant it permission to
vacuum up the e-mail addresses of friends or contacts in the
user's address book, which in turn allows the social network to
send an invitation to non-Facebook users to join the service.
The court concluded this was a deceptive marketing practice,
confirming decisions by two lower courts in Berlin in 2012 and
2014, which had found that Facebook had violated German laws on
data protection and unfair trade practices.
The federal court also said Facebook had not adequately
informed members about how it was using their contacts' data.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for Facebook in Germany said
it was waiting to receive the formal decision and would study
the findings "to assess any impact on our services".
