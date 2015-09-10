Merkel says Facebook needs to do more against racist posts

BERLIN, Sept 10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
urged Facebook to do more against racist comments and
hate posts, in comments due to be published in a regional
newspaper on Friday.
Germany is expecting a record-breaking influx of refugees
this year. Politicians and celebrities have voiced concern about
a rise of xenophobic comments in German on Facebook and other
social media platforms because of the refugee crisis.
"When people stir up sedition on social networks using their
real name, it's not only the state that has to act, but also
Facebook as a company should do something against these
paroles," Merkel told regional newspaper Rheinische Post.
She said Facebook already had the necessary code of conduct,
but there was a lack of control and enforcement. "The rules need
to be implemented," Merkel said.
The Rheinische Post newspaper is published in Germany's most
populous state North Rhine-Westphalia which is obliged to take
around a fifth of all refugees coming to the country.
Last month, Justice Minister Heiko Maas accused Facebook of
doing too little to thwart racist and hate posts.
Maas sent a letter to Facebook public policy director
Richard Allan in Dublin saying he received many complaints from
users that their protests on racist posts have been ignored. He
suggested a meeting in Berlin on Sept. 14.
A spokeswoman for Facebook has said the company took Maas's
concerns seriously and the company was interested in meeting the
justice minister.
A spokesman for the Justice Ministry could not be reached
late on Thursday to confirm if the meeting will take place.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Alison Williams)