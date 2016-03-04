UPDATE 1-German court rules Facebook may block pseudonyms

(Adds Facebook comment)
BERLIN, March 4 Facebook may prevent its
users from using fake names, a German court said on Thursday,
overturning a previous order from the Hamburg data protection
authority.
The ruling is a coup for the social network firm which has
long argued its real-name policy ensures people know who they
are sharing and connecting with and protects them from the abuse
of the wide-open Internet.
The Hamburg data protection authority, which is responsible
for policing Facebook in Germany, said last July that Facebook
could not unilaterally change users' chosen usernames to their
real names, nor could it ask them for official identification.
A woman had complained to the Hamburg watchdog after
Facebook blocked her account for using a pseudonym, requested a
copy of some identification and unilaterally changed her
username to her real name.
Forcing users to stick to their real names violated their
privacy rights, the watchdog said.
The Hamburg Administrative Court ruled Facebook did not have
to implement the order for the time being since its European
headquarters are in Ireland it should therefore only have to
abide by Irish law.
Facebook welcomed the ruling.
"Our names policy protects privacy by ensuring that people
know who they're sharing with and helping them manage their
accounts safely," a company spokesperson said.
"The ruling also confirms the applicability of Irish data
protection law to Facebook's service, agreeing with the other
courts that have reviewed our policy."
In a December 2011 audit, the Irish privacy watchdog
concluded Facebook's authentic name policy did not contravene
Irish law and its reasons for the policy, such as child safety
and the prevention of online harassment, were justified.
Privacy remains a sensitive issue in Germany due to
extensive surveillance by Communist East Germany's Stasi secret
police and by the Nazi era Gestapo. Memories of espionage were
stirred anew by Edward Snowden's 2013 revelations of prying by
the U.S. state.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter and
Adrian Croft)