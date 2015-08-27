German justice minister takes aim at Facebook over racist posts

BERLIN Aug 27 Germany's justice minister has
accused Facebook of doing too little to thwart racist
posts and hate comments on the social media platform and has
proposed a meeting next month in Berlin with top officials from
the company in Europe.
In a letter to Facebook public policy director Richard Allan
in Dublin obtained by Reuters, Heiko Maas said he had received
many complaints from users that their protests on racist posts
have been ignored. He suggested a meeting in Berlin on Sept. 14.
"Facebook users are, in particular, complaining increasingly
that your company is not effectively stopping racist 'posts' and
comments despite their pointing out concrete examples," wrote
Maas, a member of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).
Maas's SPD party has faced a flood of racist emails and
phone calls this week after its chairman Sigmar Gabriel, who is
also conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy in Germany's
ruling coalition, denounced the "mob" behind anti-refugee
violence in the eastern town of Heidenau.
The town near Dresden was the scene of violent clashes last
weekend as far-right militants, protesting against the arrival
of around 250 refugees at a local shelter, pelted police with
bottles and rocks, some shouting "Heil Hitler".
A spokeswoman for Facebook said the company took Maas's
concerns seriously and that it was interested in meeting the
justice minister.
"There is no room for racism on Facebook," she said in a
statement. "That kind of content violates our community
standards and we appeal to people not to use our platform for
the spread of hatred ... We work hard every day to protect
people on Facebook from abuse, hatred and bullying."
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Gareth Jones)