UPDATE 1-Facebook fixes glitch that turned profiles into memorial pages

Nov 11 Facebook Inc said on Friday a
glitch that changed profiles of several users, including that of
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, to memorial pages had been
resolved.
A message meant for memorialized profiles was mistakenly
posted to other accounts, a company representative said in an
emailed statement.
"We hope people who love [ name ] will find comfort in the
things others share to remember and celebrate [ his/her ] life,"
appeared at the top of user profiles, Gizmodo reported.
People took to Twitter to ridicule the glitch.
"Facebook thinks I'm dead I guess? That's awkward," Jason
Evagelho tweeted.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)