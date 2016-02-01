White House welcomes Facebook move to block private gun sales

WASHINGTON Feb 1 The Obama administration on Monday welcomed Facebook Inc's move last week to prohibit users from using its services to coordinate person-to-person private sales of firearms.
"Obviously, we welcome steps from private entities like Facebook," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a press briefing, following Facebook's announcement on Friday.
Earnest would not comment on whether anyone in the administration had sought such a decision by Facebook, but he said some companies are interested in preventing individuals from circumventing background checks via Internet sales. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
