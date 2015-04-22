Facebook starts testing mobile calling app "Hello"

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shrug off cyber attack, N. Korea threat to hit 2-yr high
* Markets dismiss cyber attack threat as disruption appears limited
April 22 Facebook Inc said it started testing its mobile calling app 'Hello' on Android, which allows users to connect with Facebook to see the identity and information about callers even if the number is not saved on the phone.
Hello, built by the messenger team, can pull information people and businesses have shared on Facebook. (bit.ly/1DBdqCU)
The app also gives the option of blocking calls, which then go to a voicemail feature.
Facebook said in March that it would add a feature to its messaging app that allows friends to send and receive money through it. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: One of the last reminders of a merger 16 years ago that created the world's biggest mining house will be erased on Monday when BHP Billiton , changes its name back to just BHP. * BHP Billiton, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie, batting off an attack by activist funds, will tell investors in Barcelona next week that the top global miner can pump mo
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.