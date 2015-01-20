Facebook clamps down on fake news stories

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 20 Facebook Inc said
on Tuesday it has taken steps to clamp down on "hoaxes" and fake
news stories that can spread like wildfire on its 1.35-billion
member online social network.
The company said it had introduced an option to allow
Facebook users to flag a story as "purposefully fake or
deceitful news" to reduce the distribution of news stories
reported as hoaxes.
Facebook said it will not remove fake news stories from its
website. Instead, the company's algorithm, which determines how
widely user posts are distributed, will take into account hoax
reports.
"A post with a link to an article that many people have
reported as a hoax or chose to delete will get reduced
distribution in the News Feed," Facebook explained.
Facebook has become an increasingly important source of
news, with 30 percent of adults in the U.S. consuming news on
the world's largest social network, according to a 2013 study by
the Pew Research Center in collaboration with the John S. and
James L. Knight Foundation.
Facebook cited stories about dinosaur sightings and research
supposedly proving the existence of Santa Claus as examples of
fake news stories.
Facebook said "satirical" content, such as news stories
"intended to be humorous, or content that is clearly labeled as
satire," should not be affected.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andrew Hay)