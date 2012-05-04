UPDATE 1-Wedbush starts Facebook with outperform rating

By Alexei Oreskovic and Supantha Mukherjee
May 4 As Facebook Inc prepares to market its
$10.6 billion initial public offering to U.S. fund managers next
week, brokerage Wedbush Securities set a $44-per-share price
target that implies a potential capital gain of about 40 percent
for IPO investors.
Facebook on Thursday set an indicative IPO price range of
$28 to $35 a share, which would value the world's largest online
social network at $77 billion to $96 billion. Depending on how
the roadshow for investors go, Facebook could begin trading on
Nasdaq as soon as May 18.
Demand for Facebook shares will likely outstrip supply,
Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a research note, rating
the stock "outperform".
"We believe Facebook will capture an increasing percentage
of spending on offline advertising, while growing its share of
online advertising as well as usage continues to increase and
advertisers become more comfortable with the cost effectiveness
of online advertising," Pachter said.
Not everyone on Wall Street is as bullish.
Steven Weinstein, an analyst with ITG Investment Research,
said that Facebook's existing lines of business do not have the
horsepower to justify investing in the company at a nearly $100
billion valuation.
"Just to get a reasonable return, a stock like this has to
double in six-ish years," said Weinstein. "Right now they're not
on trajectory to get there," he said, citing the deceleration in
Facebook's advertising business and the limited contribution
from its payments business.
But he said Facebook has a lot of opportunities to find new
sources of revenue growth, including mobile advertising and
potentially creating an online advertising network. Weinstein
published a report analyzing Facebook's financials in April,
though his firm does not provide a price target or rating on the
stock.
In a note dated April 24, Pivotal Research Group had reduced
the enterprise valuation of Facebook to $75 billion from $82
billion, saying Facebook's first-quarter results were
disappointing.
Wedbush is the first financial firm to weigh in with an
official price target and rating on Facebook's stock, as
investors prepare for what is expected to be the largest IPO in
Silicon Valley history.
Facebook's high valuation will put it on par with large-cap
technology powerhouses such as Cisco Systems Inc and
Amazon.com Inc, making it certain to attract coverage
from dozens of Wall Street analysts.
But analysts whose firms are involved in the IPO -
Facebook's prospectus lists 33 underwriters - are unlikely to
initiate coverage of Facebook until several weeks after the
offering because of securities regulations