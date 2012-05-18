CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Facebook shares rise 11 pct in frenzied trade

By Alexei Oreskovic
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO May 18 Facebook Inc
shares opened 1 1 p ercent higher on Friday, after the
pioneering online social network raised as much as $18.4 billion
in one of the biggest initial public offerings in U.S. history.
After a delay in the opening print that drove up anxiety
levels among traders and onlookers outside the Nasdaq, the
company's closely watched stock began trading at $4 2.05,
c ompared with an IPO price of $38.
To rapturous applause from employees, Facebook Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg -- flanked by Chief Operating Officer
Sheryl Sandberg and Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert Greifeld --
rang the bell to kick off trading at the company's Silicon
Valley headquarters at 6:30 a.m. Pacific time.
The 28-year-old billionaire founder hugged and high-fived
Sandberg and other employees in celebration after he pressed the
remote button.
The area outside Facebook's offices at 1 Hacker Way was
packed with throngs of photographers, more than 12 television
trucks, and a TV news helicopter hovering overhead as the
excitement reached fever pitch.
With a value of $104 billion, Facebook became the first
American company to debut at over a $100 billion. It is larger
than Starbucks Corp and Hewlett-Packard
combined.
"A 15 to 20 percent pop is in the realm of possibility,"
said Tim Loughran, a finance professor at the University of
Notre Dame, before the start of trade.
"Given they already moved their IPO range up and increased
the size, that's bullish to begin with."
Facebook priced its offering at $38 a share on Thursday, but
the price could be higher when shares begin trading under the FB
symbol on the Nasdaq at 11 a.m. Eastern time (1500 GMT).
Cameramen gathered around the Nasdaq building in New York's
Time Square early on Friday as press throngs joined tourists and
workers in the area. One of the billboards in the area
prominently displayed the Facebook logo.
On Twitter and in office elevators the morning talk was
betting how much Facebook's initial price would rise by the end
of trading.
Some expect shares could rise 30 percent or more on Friday,
despite ongoing concerns about Facebook's long-term money-making
potential. An average of Morningstar analyst estimates put the
closing price for Facebook shares on Friday at $50.
The IPO, expected to mint more than a thousand paper
millionaires at the company, has received wall-to-wall media
coverage and sparked hopes of a boom in sales of everything from
San Francisco Bay area real estate to automobiles.
Facebook employees marked the event with an all-night
"hackathon" at the company's Menlo Park, California,
headquarters starting on Thursday evening, a tradition in which
programmers work on side projects that sometimes turn into
mainstream offerings.
The website, founded in a Harvard dorm room in 2004, has
grown into the world's dominant social network with 900 million
users.
At $38 a share, Facebook would trade at more than 100 times
historical earnings versus Apple Inc's 14 times and
Google Inc's 19 times.
For all the high expectations surrounding Facebook, the
company faces challenges maintaining its momentum.
Some investors worry the company has not yet figured out a
way to make money from the growing number of users who access
Facebook on mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.
Meanwhile, revenue growth from Facebook's online advertising
business, which accounts for the bulk of its revenue, has slowed
in recent months.
General Motors said on Tuesday it would stop placing
ads on Facebook, raising questions about whether display ads on
the site are as effective as they are in traditional media.