Facebook, lawmakers warn employers not to demand passwords

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 Facebook
and lawmakers have warned employers against requesting Facebook
passwords while screening job applicants, a controversial
practice that underscores the blurring distinction between
personal and professional lives the era of social media.
The practice has reportedly grown more commonplace as
companies increasingly regard profiles - or embarrassing photos
from wild nights out - as windows into a prospective employee's
character.
On Friday, Facebook Inc's Chief Privacy Officer, Erin Egan,
posted a note warning that the social networking company could
"initiate legal action" against employers that demand Facebook
passwords.
Also, lawmakers in several states and in Washington said
they would introduce bills to prohibit companies from vetting
employees by demanding access to private accounts.
Leland Yee, a California state senator, told Reuters on
Friday he introduced legislation that would prohibit companies
in the state from soliciting Facebook passwords from job
applicants. The Associated Press reported that lawmakers in
Illinois and Maryland were also considering similar moves.
"Employers can't ask in the course of an interview your
sexual orientation, your age, and yet social media accounts may
have that information," Yee said.
"Employers have legitimate questions about a person's job
performance, but they can get that information the regular way,
without cutting corners and violating people's privacy."
Egan said in a post on Facebook's website published on
Friday that the social networking company has seen in recent
months "a distressing increase in reports of employers or others
seeking to gain inappropriate access to people's Facebook
profiles.
"We don't think employers should be asking prospective
employees to provide their passwords because we don't think it's
the right thing to do.
"But it also may cause problems for the employers that they
are not anticipating. For example, if an employer sees on
Facebook that someone is a member of a protected group (e.g.
over a certain age, etc.) that employer may open themselves up
to claims of discrimination if they don't hire that person."
OPEN UP YOUR MAIL
The issue bubbled up this week after the Associated Press
reported that employers are increasingly asking to look at
content job applicants have uploaded to their digital accounts,
regardless of whether that content is shared or not.
In the case of the Maryland Department of Corrections, job
applicants were asked to browse through their own Facebook
accounts with an interviewer present, the AP reported.
The ACLU, which previously criticized the Maryland state
government's online vetting, called the practice "an invasion of
privacy" in a statement this week.
"You'd be appalled if your employer insisted on opening up
your postal mail to see if there was anything of interest
inside," said ACLU attorney Catherine Crump.
"It's equally out of bounds for an employer to go on a
fishing expedition through a person's private social media
account."
Facebook's outspoken stance on the issue cast it in an
unfamiliar but welcome role.
Hundreds of users cheered Egan, applauding a company that
has been repeatedly criticized for bungling privacy issues over
the years, especially when changing privacy settings without
duly notifying users.
By Friday afternoon, close to a thousand users had "Liked"
Egan's post and many users left positive comments.
Yet there were still a few cynics.
"FB you're talking out of both sides of your mouth," wrote
Facebook user Ron Carrubba. "Now how about fixing your other
privacy issues in the application itself?"