版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 14日 星期六 23:22 BJT

Facebook to acquire mobile software app Tagtile-report

April 14 Facebook Inc will acquire privately held Tagtile, a customer loyalty mobile application, according to published reports.

Facebook, which is preparing for an initial public offering, said it will acquire substantially all of the assets of the San Francisco startup and Tagtile founders will join the social networking company, Bloomberg News reported.

The financial terms were not disclosed.

