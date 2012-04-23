版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 03:29 BJT

Facebook quarterly revenue tops $1 billion -filing

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Facebook Inc generated more than $1 billion in revenue during the first quarter, according to an updated filing for the social network's initial public offering.

Revenue came in at $1.058 billion in the period, up from $731 million a year earlier. Net income was $205 million in the latest quarter, down from $233 million in the first quarter of 2001, the filing said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐