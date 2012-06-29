UPDATE 1-Facebook Q2 earnings results scheduled for July 26

By Alexei Oreskovic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Facebook Inc will report its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on July 26, the company announced on Friday.

The earnings results will be Facebook's first quarterly report since its initial public offering in May. Shares of the world's No.1 social networking company remain below its $38 offering price, closing Friday's regular trading session at $31.095.

Analysts, on average, expect Facebook to generate a profit of 12 cents a share on revenue of $1.15 billion. Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates, a model that rewards accuracy and timeliness of analysts' predictions, suggests that Facebook will post earnings of 10.4 cents per share.

Facebook's announcement of its second-quarter earnings report did not specify which company executives would participate in the customary conference call with analysts that follows the release of results.