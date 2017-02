SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 FACEBOOK INC CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO BE ON QUARTERLY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL FACEBOOK CEO SAYS COMPANY IS "INVESTING VERY HEAVILY" IN IMPROVING OUR MOBILE APPS FACEBOOK CEO SAYS NEW ADS FOR MOBILE NEWSFEED HAVE GROWN QUICKLY AND DEMONSTRATED EARLY SUCCESS FACEBOOK CEO SAYS THAT SPONSORED STORY ADS IN NEWSFEED WAS AT A RUN RATE OF OVER $1 MLN A DAY AT END OF JUNE, OVER HALF OF THAT IN MOBILE FACEBOOK COO SAYS THAT CLICK-THROUGH RATES ON SPONSORED STORIES ADS IN NEWSFEED ARE MULTIPLE TIMES BETTER THAN STANDARD FACEBOOK ADS FACEBOOK COO SAYS THAT HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SMALL BUSINESSES ADVERTISE WITH FACEBOOK FACEBOOK CFO SAYS ADVERTISING IMPRESSIONS CONTINUED RECENT TRENDS OF GROWING MORE SLOWLY THAN USERS IN Q2 FACEBOOK CFO SAID PRICE PER AD DECREASED IN EUROPE DURING Q2 DUE TO MACRO ENVIRONMENT FACEBOOK CFO SAYS EXPECTS OPERATING EXPENSES IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY RELATIVE TO SECOND HALF OF 2011 FACEBOOK CFO SAYS OPERATING EXPENSES IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR TO GROW AT HIGHER RATE THAN IN Q2 FACEBOOK CFO SAYS INVESTING TO REMAIN PRIORITY VERSUS MANAGING MARGINS AT THIS STAGE FACEBOOK CEO SAYS BUILDING OUT A "WHOLE PHONE" WOULDN'T MAKE MUCH SENSE FOR COMPANY TO DO