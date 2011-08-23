Facebook to revamp privacy controls

* Users can customize privacy settings with every post
* Facebook will let users share more location data
* Changes to become available on Thursday
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 23 Facebook is making it
easier for users to control who sees their information, and to
have more say over the photographs they appear in, as the
world's No. 1 social networking service seeks to assuage
privacy concerns.
The changes will enable Facebook's 750 million users to
quickly access and modify their privacy settings each time they
share information on the online network, rather than forcing
them to click through various specialized sections of the
website.
When a person uploads a photograph to Facebook and "tags,"
or labels, their friends in the picture, the friends will now
have the power to approve the tag before the picture is linked
to their personal profiles. Previously, users could only un-tag
themselves from undesirable photos after the fact.
Privacy has been an ongoing challenge for
advertising-supported Facebook, which must balance its
commercial interests in having people share more of their lives
on the service with users' sensitivities about having
sufficient control over their personal information.
Last year, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg rolled
out simplified privacy settings -- which at one time required
users to tinker with more than 150 different options -- amid
complaints by some users and privacy advocates.
Facebook also recently raised privacy hackles when it
expanded the use of a facial recognition technology that
automatically identifies people in photographs.
The latest changes come as Facebook is facing its most
significant competition in the social networking market in
years, following the recent launch of Google Inc's (GOOG.O)
rival service, Google+.
The new service, which enrolled 10 million users in its
first two weeks, has touted its ability to let people organize
their friends and contacts into different groups, thus offering
fine-tuned privacy controls as a key advantage over Facebook.
Facebook Vice President of Product Chris Cox said the
changes had been in the works for months and are intended to
address several long-standing requests from users, rather than
matching the competition.
"As long as people don't feel like that part of the tool is
awesome, [then] we have work to do independent of Google or
anyone," said Cox.
Among the new features, which Facebook will introduce on
Thursday, will be a drop-down menu that allows Facebook users
to specify the intended audience for each message or photograph
they share on the network, as well as the ability to alter who
can see a message after it has already been posted online.
Facebook also added a special button to make it easier for
people to check how their online profile and activity appears
from the perspective of another individual, such as a boss or
an ex-girlfriend.
Even as Facebook offers new privacy controls, the company
is introducing new features that could cause some privacy
concerns.
Facebook users will now be able to tag anyone in a
photograph, loosening the previous policy in which users could
only tag people with whom they were friends. The change will be
paired with new safeguards, including the ability for users to
approve any tags that link to their profile and the ability to
block a specific person from tagging them in photos.
Facebook is also seeking to incorporate more data about its
users' various locations into the service. New features will
allow users to specify the physical whereabouts of items they
share on the service, such as a restaurant mentioned or the
setting of a photo, as well as the location from which they are
posting information to Facebook.
While Facebook users will need to consent to share their
location when they post messages on the social network, some
users may not understand that this is in fact occurring based
on the description that Facebook provides, said Justin
Brookman, the director of the Consumer Privacy Project at the
nonprofit Center for Democracy and Technology.
"There may be some bumps in the road as people get used to
that feature," he said.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)