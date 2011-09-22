UPDATE 4-Facebook builds tighter integration with music, TV

* Feature Timeline lets users create magazine-like profile
* Facebook CEO shows feature to listen to music
* New Hulu app that allows users to watch TV
(Adds Facebook executive comments, details)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Sept 22 Facebook unveiled new
ways for users to listen to music and watch TV, offering
tie-ups with the likes of Spotify and Hulu, as it attempts to
make media an integral part of its social networking service.
The features, which Facebook unveiled at its annual f8
developers' conference in San Francisco on Thursday, will
vastly expand the types of activities that users of the social
networking service can notify their friends about, from the
news articles they read to the title of each song they listen
to throughout the day.
Facebook users will also be able to listen along to
whatever song a friend is listening to, provided they both
subscribe to the supported third-party streaming music
services, such as Spotify.
The media push comes as Facebook faces fresh competition
from Google (GOOG.O), which in June launched a rival social
networking service, Google+. In recent weeks, Facebook, which
counts more than 750 million users, has rolled out a bevy of
changes to its service.
"Facebook is positioning itself as not just your social
graph online, but your life online," said Forrester Research
analyst Sean Corcoran.
"These changes not only help trump rival Google but will
open up new opportunities," he said. "But concerns around
privacy and immaturity in how to do these things effectively
will make it a slow go."
Dressed in a gray T-shirt, jeans and sneakers, Zuckerberg
said the music companies partnering with Facebook, including
Rhapsody and Turntable.fm, were reinventing the music industry
and the business models that underlie the industry.
"They believe that the key to making the music business
work isn't trying to block you from listening to songs you
haven't bought," said Zuckerberg.
"It's trying to help you discover so many songs that you
end up buying even more content than you ever would have
otherwise," he said.
Joining Zuckerberg on stage was Netflix (NFLX.O) Chief
Executive and Facebook board member Reed Hastings, who said he
was excited to offer tighter integration with Facebook but did
not give details.
The Washington Post Co WPO.N. unveiled its Social Reader,
which lets people read and share stories from the newspaper
within Facebook.
For Facebook, a deeper integration of music, movies and
other media into its service makes it more likely that users
will spend more time on its site, enabling the company to
generate more advertising dollars.
The company, which generated $1.6 billion in revenue in the
first six months of 2011 according to a source familiar with
the matter, is being closely watched by investors hoping for an
initial public stock offering next year.
Facebook also introduced an overhaul of users' personal
profiles on Thursday which arranges past photos and other
information into a rich, magazine-like layout. Dubbed
"Timeline," the new profile serves as a sort of diary of a
person's life, organized by each year they've been on
Facebook.
With Thursday's new features, Facebook users will have new
ways to flag content beyond the now familiar "like" button
which people click to endorse various items on the Web, from
news articles to running shoes.
Software developers whose services connect with Facebook
will be able to customize the types of notifications that are
broadcast to a Facebook user's friends, with terms like
"watched" a video, "read" an article or even "ate" a certain
dish.
All that extra information could be a boon for
advertisers.
"With Facebook now able to collect more data in terms of
what people are watching, reading, running, doing, that's more
metadata which is now going to feed into what brands and
marketers target," said Hussein Fazal, the CEO of AdParlor, a
firm that runs Facebook advertising campaigns for companies
including Groupon.
"You're going to get more relevant advertising to the
users, you're going to get higher click-through rates," said
Fazal. "In the end that means more revenue and more ad dollars
going to Facebook," he said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Jennifer Saba; Editing
by Bob Burgdorfer)